‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Premalu’: Romantic classics re-releasing this Valentine’s week

This Valentine’s Week, PVR INOX is bringing back a selection of love stories to the big screen. From classic Bollywood romcoms to massive South Indian hits, the lineup offers a mix of iconic on-screen moments, soulful music and unforgettable characters. Here’s a quick look at the movies that will be screened at PVR INOX theatres from February 7 to 14.

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997):

1 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, this Yash Chopra directorial follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe as two dancers (Madhuri and Karisma) get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer (Shah Rukh). Released theatrically on October 30, 1997, Dil To Pagal Hai grossed over Rs 71 crore worldwide and also earned several accolades, including the trophy for best popular film at the 45th National Film Awards.

Jab We Met (2007):

2 10

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met will be re-released in theatres as part of PVR-Inox’s Valentine’s Film Festival. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romcom follows the story of a reserved and serious businessman Aditya (Shahid), who meets a lively and free-spirited woman Geet (Kareena) after the latter misses her train. Their chance encounter leads to a series of adventures and they eventually fall in love despite their contrasting personalities.

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008):

3 10

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Bachna Ae Haseeno stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Minissha Lamba in the lead roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the film follows Ranbir as Raj Sharma, a carefree man whose relationships with three women at different stages of his life shape his understanding of love, companionship and commitment. Featuring an iconic soundtrack with chartbusters like KK’s Khuda Jaane and a remix of R.D. Burman and Kishore Kumar’s Bachna Ae Haseeno, the film emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2008.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010):

4 10

The Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed musical drama stars Silambarasan as Hindu Tamil boy Karthik Sivakumar and Trisha as Malayali Christian girl Jessie. The storyline delves into the complexities arising from this interfaith romance. Released theatrically on February 26, 2010, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa features a soundtrack composed by Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

Minnale (2001):

5 10

Starring R. Madhavan, Abbas and Reema Sen, this Tamil-language romance film marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial debut. Co-written by Menon and Vipul D. Shah, Minnale follows R. Madhavan’s Rajesh Shivakumar, who steals the identity of his former college foe Rajiv Samuel (Abbas) to pursue Reena Joseph (Reema Sen), a woman he is smitten with. Madhavan also headlined the Bollywood remake of the film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which marked his Hindi cinema debut.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017):

6 10

Based on Nicolas Barreau's novel The Ingredients of Love, Bareilly Ki Barfi is led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao and follows Bitti’s (Kriti) quest for love and acceptance. In the small town of Bareilly, the young and passionate Bitti feels out of place in her traditional family. She discovers a book, Bareilly Ki Barfi, by Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), which resonates with her. However, the situation is upended when Bitti discovers that Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), not Pritam, is the book’s real author. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial was among the top grossing films of 2017.

Premalu (2024):

7 10

Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju play a young couple in this hit Malayalam romcom, directed by Girish AD. Set in Hyderabad, Premalu stars Naslen as Sachin Santhosh, a graduate from Kerala, who goes to Hyderabad to take a GATE course. While in Hyderabad, he crosses paths with Mamitha’s Reenu Roy, an IT company employee. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, the film has a sequel in the works.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014) :

8 10

Fronted by Yash and Radhika Pandit, the film follows the unexpected love story of an impulsive man and an elegant young girl. Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and also stars Srinath, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash in key roles. After a 200-day theatrical run, the romantic drama emerged as the highest grossing Kannada film of 2014.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012):

9 10

Another Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial to be re-released as part of PVR-INOX's Valentine’s Week lineup, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu stars Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as childhood sweethearts. The film features a score and soundtrack composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by M. S. Prabhu.

Surya S/o Krishnan (2008):

10 10

A 2008 Telugu-language actioner, Surya S/o Krishnan stars Suriya, Sameera Reddy, Simran and Divya Spandana. Gautham Vasudev Menon directed the movie, while V. Ravichandran produced it. The film primarily explores the bond between Suriya’s character and his father. His love story with Priya (Ramya) constitutes the subplot of the film.