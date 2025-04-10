‘Jaat’ to ‘Killbill Society’: Movies to watch in theatres this Poila Baisakh weekend

With Baisakhi, Vishu, Poila Baishakh, Bihu and Puthandu around the corner, a fresh lineup of films is on offer at theatres to entertain you this long weekend. Here’s everything you need to know.

Killbill Society (Bengali)

1 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Koushani Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anindya Chatterjee, Sandipta Sen, Biswanath Basu

Poorna Aich, a young content creator, hires a contract killer to end her life after an intimate video of her goes viral. However, the serial killer, Mrityunjoy Kar (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), urges Poorna to give life another chance before ending it. A sequel to Srijit Mukherji’s 2012 cult classic Hemlock Society, Killbill Society is loosely based on a real incident from Angelina Jolie’s life.

Puratawn (Bengali)

2 12

Directed by: Suman Ghosh

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta

Suman Ghosh’s latest film Puratawn — which marks Sharmila Tagore’s return to Bengali films — revolves around an octogenarian matriarch (played by Tagore) confronting the challenges of ageing. The story is set during her 80th birthday, celebrated by her daughter, (played by Rituparna Sengupta), and her son-in-law (played by Indraneil Sengupta). As the family gathers at their ancestral home, the week-long events that unfold become the core of the story, exploring the dynamics of their relationships.

Jaat (Hindi)

3 12

Directed by: Gopichand Malineni

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh

Sunny Deol makes his South cinema debut in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film Jaat, where he plays a fierce enforcer who takes on Randeep Hooda’s menacing Ranatunga. Set in a lawless Indian village named “Ranatunga’s Lanka”, the film follows Deol’s character as he arrives to end the tyrant’s reign. With unflinching resolve, he takes on goons and confronts Ranatunga head-on in a bid to bring justice and peace to the terror-stricken villagers.

Akaal (Punjabi)

4 12

Directed by: Gippy Grewal

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira and Gurpreet Ghuggi

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is set to make a foray into Punjabi cinema by presenting Gippy Grewal’s Akaal in Hindi. This is the first Punjabi-language film to be introduced to Hindi-speaking audiences on such a grand scale. Akaal chronicles the emergence of the Khalsas — the revered warrior sect of the Sikhs — and their fierce resistance against tribal chieftains encroaching from the country’s Northwestern frontiers.

Bazooka (Malayalam)

5 12

Directed by: Deeno Dennis

Cast: Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, and Divya Pillai

Mammootty, who was last seen as an investigator in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, is back in a fierce avatar with Bazooka, directed by debutant filmmaker Deeno Dennis. The story revolves around a police officer who joins forces with a shrewd businessman to hunt a serial killer, devising a string of intricate games to lure and capture their target. The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakkim Shah, and Divya Pillai. The music for Bazooka is scored by Midhun Mukundan and Saeed Abbas.

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

6 12

Directed by: Adhik Ravichandran

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff

Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das go head-to-head in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Marking Ajith's 63rd film, the action drama boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff, and Yogi Babu. G.V. Prakash Kumar scores the music for the film, which is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Drop (English)

7 12

Directed by: Christopher Landon

Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, Reed Diamond

Violet, a widowed mother, finds herself on a date with Henry when her evening takes a turn for the worse: she begins receiving a string of anonymous messages on her phone. The mysterious sender warns her to stay silent and obey a series of increasingly disturbing commands, or else her younger sister and her son will be killed. The title alludes to Apple’s AirDrop feature, which enables the wireless sharing of photos and videos between nearby devices.

The Amateur (English)

8 12

Directed by: James Hawes

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne

The Amateur is a vigilante spy thriller inspired by Robert Littell’s 1981 novel of the same name, which was also adapted into a Canadian film the same year. The story follows Charles ‘Charlie’ Heller, a CIA cryptographer whose world is shattered when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. When the agency refuses to pursue justice due to bureaucratic red tape, Charlie takes matters in his own hands. Forcing the CIA to train him as a field operative through blackmail, he sets off on a personal mission to track down and eliminate those responsible for his wife’s death.

Dog Man (English)

9 12

Directed by: Peter Hastings

Cast: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon and Ricky Gervais

Dog Man, based on Dav Pilkey’s bestselling graphic novels, is an animated film from DreamWorks Animation and Scholastic Entertainment. Directed by Peter Hastings, it’s a spin-off to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, adapting books 1, 3, and 7 of the Dog Man series. After a bomb incident fuses a dog’s head to a cop’s body, the heroic Dog Man is born, earning fame by constantly foiling the villainous cat, Petey. But Dog Man struggles with loneliness until he adopts Li’l Petey, Petey’s innocent clone.

Warfare (English)

10 12

Directed by: Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland

Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett

Warfare is a 2025 war action drama co-written and co-directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. Drawing from Mendoza’s own experiences as a former U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War, the film unfolds in real time, chronicling a Navy SEAL platoon’s perilous mission through insurgent territory in November 2006 during the concluding phase of the Battle of Ramadi. Leading the ensemble cast is D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai portraying a character based on Mendoza, joined by Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henry Zaga, and Charles Melton.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam)

11 12

Directed by: Khalid Rahman

Cast: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Redin Kingsley

Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports comedy-drama featuring Premalu star Naslen K. Gafoor. Set in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, the film follows a group of students who fail their Plus Two exams and aim to secure college admission through the sports quota. They take up boxing, and the story follows their journey from clueless amateurs to serious contenders as they fight their way through district-level competitions.

Maranamass (Malayalam)

12 12

Directed by: Sivaprasad

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anilkumar

Maranamass is a comedy thriller marking Sivaprasad’s directorial debut. The plot revolves around a serial killer reminiscent of Ripper Chandran. Things take a wild turn when the killer, his target, a young woman, her lover, and a few others board the same night bus. What follows is a chain of unexpected events, building up to a quirky climax.