Is BTS coming to India? Hybe India’s cryptic post sets desi fans buzzing

The Indian branch of Hybe, the multinational entertainment company known for managing K-pop groups like BTS, TXT and Enhyphen, shared a post on Monday suggesting “something exciting” is coming.

This led to K-pop fans brimming with excitement, with some speculating the entertainment firm might be organising a Blackpink concert in India. Others wondered whether BTS might be coming to India.

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“Nothing exciting than BTS. Just bring them here,” one of them wrote in the comments section. “Is Hybe organizing a Blackpink concert in India?” another commented.

Launched in 2025, Hybe’s new India headquarters in Mumbai is seen as a step towards introducing the agency to the Indian entertainment sector and artists.

Founded in 2005, Hybe operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music publishing house. The agency operates through three main divisions: Label, Solution, and Platform.

The label provides services including music production, artist management, publishing, event management, and social media platforms like Weverse.

BTS made a comeback on March 20 with their new album Arirang, their first in over three years. The new album, named after Korea’s most popular folk song, includes 14 tracks.

They followed it up with a free concert, held at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square last week, marking the first time all seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — performed together since their 2022 hiatus for mandatory military service.

The concert also kicked off the group’s sold-out world tour and was live-streamed on Netflix across more than 190 countries. Following the concert, BTS members are set to embark on their Arirang world tour, which will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9.

On the work front, Blackpink, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.