Inside Lin Laishram’s baby shower with husband Randeep Hooda and family

Soon-to-be parents Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda hosted an intimate baby shower for family and friends on Monday. Here’s a glimpse into the celebrations.

1 5 Instagram/@linlaishram

ADVERTISEMENT

For the baby shower, Lin kept it elegant in a grey sari, complemented by a pink blouse.

2 5 Instagram/@linlaishram

Hooda and Laishram were all smiles at the baby shower, posing together with one baby shoe each. The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year.

3 5 Instagram/@linlaishram

Hooda and Laishram met through Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, where they eventually fell in love. They reportedly started staying together during the lockdown and made their relationship public on Instagram in 2022. Their wedding took place in 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

4 5 Instagram/@linlaishram

During the celebration, Liashram posed with her close friends.

5 5 Instagram/@linlaishram

Hooda was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s film Jaat starring Sunny Deol. He will be next seen in the upcoming American action film Matchbox.

Laishram, on the other hand, is an Indian model and actress who has worked in films Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon.