In Pictures: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s star-studded wedding reception

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on June 6, hosted a grand wedding reception on June 8. The star-studded event saw the presence of several celebrities from the film industry. Here are snapshots from the star-studded event.
Zainab, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, stunned in a pink suit adorned with diamond jewellery, while Akhil looked dapper in a crisp white tuxedo.
Zainab and Akhil got engaged on November 26, 2024, after a three-year relationship.
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who was present at the ceremony, joined the newly-weds for a photo.
Adding to the star-studded affair, Mahesh Babu attended the ceremony with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara.
The wedding reception also saw the presence of actor Suriya and filmmaker Venky Atluri.
Ram Charan and Upasana joined the festivities in style. While Ram Charan cut a suave figure in a dark blue suit, Upasana exuded elegance in a white ensemble.
Actor Yash looked dapper in an olive green suit.
Actor Nani was also present at the ceremony, adding to the star-studded guest list.
Actor Kacchasudeeva also graced the ceremony with his presence.
While Akhil is an actor, Zainab is an entrepreneur.