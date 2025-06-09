In Pictures: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s star-studded wedding reception

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on June 6, hosted a grand wedding reception on June 8. The star-studded event saw the presence of several celebrities from the film industry. Here are snapshots from the star-studded event.

1 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Zainab, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, stunned in a pink suit adorned with diamond jewellery, while Akhil looked dapper in a crisp white tuxedo.

2 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Zainab and Akhil got engaged on November 26, 2024, after a three-year relationship.

3 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who was present at the ceremony, joined the newly-weds for a photo.

4 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Adding to the star-studded affair, Mahesh Babu attended the ceremony with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara.

5 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

The wedding reception also saw the presence of actor Suriya and filmmaker Venky Atluri.

6 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Ram Charan and Upasana joined the festivities in style. While Ram Charan cut a suave figure in a dark blue suit, Upasana exuded elegance in a white ensemble.

7 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Actor Yash looked dapper in an olive green suit.

8 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Actor Nani was also present at the ceremony, adding to the star-studded guest list.

9 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

Actor Kacchasudeeva also graced the ceremony with his presence.

10 10 Instagram/ @annapurnastudios

While Akhil is an actor, Zainab is an entrepreneur.