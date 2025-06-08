Public feud with Elon Musk on hold, Donald Trump gets hero's welcome at UFC fight

President Donald Trump walked out to a thunderous standing ovation just ahead of the start of the UFC pay-per-view card at the Prudential Centre on Saturday night, putting his public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk on hold to instead watch the fierce battles inside the cage.

1 7 US President Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 316 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., June 7, 2025. (Reuters)

Trump was accompanied by UFC President Dana White and the pair headed to their cageside seats to Kid Rock's “American Bad Ass.”

2 7 Trump alongside Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. (Reuters)

Trump and White did the same for UFC's card last November at Madison Square Garden, only then they were joined by Musk.

3 7 Donald Trump shakes hands with US mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley (Reuters)

Trump shook hands with fans and supporters — a heavyweight lineup that included retired boxing champion Mike Tyson — on his way to the cage.

4 7 CEO of the UFC Dana White and the President of the United States Donald Trump before a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. (Vincent Carchietta/Reuters)

Trump was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

5 7 President Donald Trump embraces US mixed martial artist Kayla Harrison. (Reuters)

Trump shook hands with the UFC broadcast team that included Joe Rogan. Rogan hosted Trump on his podcast for hours in the final stages of the campaign last year.

UFC fans went wild for Trump and held mobile devices in their outstretched arms to snap pictures of him.

6 7 Kevin Holland (blue gloves) shakes hands with the President of the United States Donald Trump during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. (Vincent Carchietta/Reuters)

Trump arrived in time for the start of a card set to include two championship fights. Julianna Peña and Merab Dvalishvili were scheduled to each defend their 135-pound championships.

7 7 Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 316 event at the Prudential Center in Newark. (Reuters)

UFC fighter Kevin Holland won the first fight with Trump in the building, scaled the cage and briefly chatted with the President before his post-fight interview.