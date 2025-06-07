MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Housefull 2’ actress Shazahn Padamsee ties the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia

Shazahn and Ashish got engaged in November 2024, followed by a Roka ceremony in January

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.06.25, 06:23 PM

Actress-model Shazahn Padamsee, best known for her role in the comedy movie Housefull 2, married businessman Ashish Kanakia in an intimate ceremony on Friday in Mumbai. Here’s a look at some moments from the ceremony.

Instagram/ @shazahnpadamsee
Shazahn wore an embellished ivory lehenga with pastel and blush pink undertones, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and dupatta. Ashish complemented her in an off-white sherwani with textured embroidery.

“This day. This feeling. Our forever,” read the caption of their Instagram post. 

Shazahn is also known for her roles in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

Shazahn and Ashish met through a mutual friend, became friends, and eventually fell in love. They got engaged in November 2024, followed by a Roka ceremony in January. 

Padamsee most recently appeared in Hai Junoon!. The series, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, premiered on May 16 on JioHotstar.

