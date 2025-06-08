Spotlight on Manipur violence, Congress’s ‘insensitivity’ jab at PM Modi

Manipur’s Imphal Valley has been placed under curfew and Internet shutdown after fresh violence erupted late Saturday, triggered by the reported arrest of a leader and five members of Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.

As unrest spreads across the valley districts, the Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of callous indifference to the suffering in the state.

1 5 Charred remains of a bus used for transporting central forces, which was set on fire by a mob, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur, Sunday, June 8, 2025. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday/ PTI

Police outposts stormed

Protests erupted across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, with demonstrators setting fire to tyres, storming police outposts, blocking airport roads, and clashing with security forces.

In some areas, protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation. A curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur, while prohibitory orders restricting gatherings have been enforced across all valley districts.

2 5 Security personnel stand guard on a road, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur, Sunday, June 8, 2025. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday/ PTI

Flashpoint of ongoing unrest

The flashpoint was the reported arrest of a leader of Arambai Tenggol. While police have not officially disclosed his identity or the charges,multiple media reports claim a top leader from the group Kanan Singh, and several volunteers of the group were picked up during a crackdown.

The arrest sparked angry demonstrations, with protesters gheraoing the Tulihal airport, suspecting Singh was being flown out of the state. Some even slept on the road overnight to block his possible transfer.

Security personnel fired tear gas shells to control the crowds, and a lathi-charge allegedly led to one death. In Kwakeithel, multiple gunshots were heard.

Protesters also set a bus ablaze in Khurai Lamlong. At least three individuals, including two journalists, were injured during the police response to the unrest.

3 5 Charred remains of a bus used for transporting central forces, which was set on fire by a mob, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol/ PTI

BJP MP ‘tries hard to bring peace’

A viral video showed BJP Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on the streets speaking to security forces. “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace prevail? Arrest me along with the MLA I’m here with,” he is heard saying.

The Manipur government has suspended Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, for five days citing the risk of inflammatory content inciting further violence.

The order, issued by the state home department, flagged an “imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property” and warned of “widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony”.

4 5 File

Ten-day total shutdown

On the ground, Arambai Tenggol has declared a ten-day total shutdown in the valley districts starting Sunday.

Initially formed as a Meitei cultural group, Arambai Tenggol has become a controversial militia-like force accused of active involvement in the state's ethnic unrest. The group had recently held talks with the Governor and surrendered some weapons.

Meanwhile, in the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, residents protested the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man, although no violence was reported there. The town remains on high alert due to its proximity to Myanmar.

The latest turmoil comes amid ongoing tensions that began in May 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The ethnic violence has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands. The Centre imposed President’s Rule in February 2025 following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.

5 5 Jairam Ramesh/ File

Congress lashes out at BJP

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Modi of continued “insensitivity” to the crisis.

“The pain, distress, and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated,” he said in a post on X.

He further alleged that while Manipur burns, the PM has not met political or civil society leaders from the state and has left the crisis management entirely to the Union home minister.

Ramesh further recalled that a Commission of Inquiry set up by the Union Government on June 4, 2023, has repeatedly missed deadlines and is now expected to submit its report by November 2025.

He also referred to the Supreme Court’s August 2023 remark on the “absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery” in Manipur, and criticised the delay in imposing President’s Rule, which he said was only done after the Congress announced a no-confidence motion in February this year.

“President’s Rule, however, has made no difference,” he said, alleging that the Governor is now forced to travel by helicopter from the airport to Raj Bhavan due to the breakdown of law and order.

Ramesh labelled Modi a “Frequent Flyer PM” who found time to travel the world but not to address the deepening crisis in Manipur. “The PM has travelled to different parts of the world… but has never met with political leaders or civil society organisations from Manipur,” he said, calling the Centre’s approach “callous and completely indifferent”.

The Manipur administration has not issued any formal statement yet on the latest wave of violence.

