Ronaldo, Dias shine as Portugal beat dominating Spain to win second Nations League title

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal picked up their second Nations League title by beating holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Sunday's final.

Ronaldo's 138th international goal took the final to a shootout, with Alvaro Morata's miss proving costly for Spain as Ruben Neves struck the winning spot kick to spark wild scenes of celebration, with emotion overwhelming the veteran captain.

Spain's exhilarating 5-4 victory over France in Thursday's semi-final ensured Luis de la Fuente’s side had continued an unbeaten run that stretched back to March 2023 coming into Sunday's showpiece final in Munich.

They appeared on course for yet another trophy, on the back last year's European Championship triumph, as Martin Zubimendi tapped home his second international goal in the 21st minute.

The holders’ lead did not last long, however, as flying Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes slotted home the equaliser after good work from Ronaldo in the build up.

A sublime pass from midfielder Pedri helped Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted the winner against England in last year's European Championship final, restore Spain’s lead before the break.

The tussle between the Iberian neighbours was billed as a clash between old and new – 40-year-old and five-times Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

While Yamal, among the favourites to take home one of the most prestigious individual awards this year, struggled to make inroads, Ronaldo pounced on his chance, firing Portugal level from close range just past the hour mark.

Ronaldo went off injured late on and neither side could find a winner in extra time, with the game going to a shootout and Portugal netting all five of their penalties to claim the trophy.

An emotional Ronaldo

The triumph, which left the five-times Champions League winner in tears, was Ronaldo's third on the international stage, accompanying his 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League winners' medals.

"What a joy," Ronaldo told Sport TV. "First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.

"Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy.

"When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team."

Ronaldo's future remains uncertain. He said last week he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the United States, which starts later this month, despite being courted by clubs taking part in the 32-team tournament.

The Al-Nassr forward said he had several offers from other teams to play in the U.S., while his side's sporting director, Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

For now, however, he is only focused on celebrating his latest triumph, having played in the final with an injury.

"It's beautiful," he added. "It's for our nation. We are a small people, but with a very big ambition.