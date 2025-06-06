Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant join cast of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

Prime Video on Friday announced the additional cast set to appear in Season 3 of the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty. While Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly are joining as series regulars, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino are the new recurring cast members. Here’s a look.

Isabella Briggs drew critical acclaim for her breakout role as Stella in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction, where she starred alongside Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. She continued to build on that momentum in Apple TV+’s Sugar, sharing the screen with Colin Farrell and Amy Ryan.

Kristen Connolly is best known for the role of Christina Gallagher on the Netflix multi-nominated series House of Cards. She was recently seen opposite Aubrey Plaza in Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She is recurring in the current season of FBI: International. She also recently starred in the Fox series Prodigal Son, and the CBS series Evil.

Best known for her performance in the Netflix show I Am Not Okay With This, Sofia also joins the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty S3. She is currently seen in the Peacock horror series The Girl in the Woods, and has also starred in the film Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2021.

Apart from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Lily Donoghue will soon be seen opposite Marisa Tomei and Ciara Bravo in the upcoming feature You’re Dating a Narcissist. She has starred in the reimagined cult horror Black Christmas and has built a diverse body of work across film and television. Donoghue also appeared in fan favourites like Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, and Jane the Virgin.

Zoé de Grand’Maison is a Canadian actress, best known for her roles as Evelyn Evernever in CW’s Riverdale, and as Gracie Johanssen in BBC America’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller, Orphan Black.

Emma Ishta is best known for her lead role of Kirsten Clark in the Freeform series Stitchers and her recurring role of Michelle Abrams on NBC’s Chicago Med.

Tanner Zagarino was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking opposite Jason Segal and in the feature films The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion and Aftermath opposite Dylan Sprouse.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama centered around a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. It explores the complex bonds between mothers and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up.