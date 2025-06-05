‘Planet Earth III’ to ‘Frozen Planet II’: 5 discovery+ shows to stream on World Environment Day

A diverse lineup of shows exploring the challenges of environmental restoration and initiatives aimed at limiting the damage are available to stream on discovery+. On World Environment Day, we curate a list of shows you must stream.

Planet Earth III

This show is a cinematic exploration of Earth’s biodiversity and the environmental pressures threatening it. The latest chapter in the iconic series offers a deep look into the planet’s ecosystems while confronting the challenges of climate change, habitat loss, and human impact with unprecedented urgency.

Frozen Planet II

Embark on a journey to Earth’s coldest regions, where melting ice signals the accelerating pace of global climate change. Life in extreme environments and the alarming transformations caused by rising temperatures across the Arctic and Antarctic take the centre stage in it.

Maidaan Saaf: Coca-Cola India's Sustainability Campaign

A case study in corporate-led community action, this show showcases scalable solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable India. This original campaign follows Coca-Cola India's latest environmental efforts including plastic waste management, water stewardship, and public awareness initiatives demonstrating real impact through partnership and local engagement.

A Perfect Planet

A Perfect Planet is an exploration of Earth’s natural systems and the fragile equilibrium sustaining life, now at risk due to human activities. Through powerful visual storytelling and scientific analysis, this series examines how volcanic forces, weather, and ocean currents shape life — and how anthropogenic disruption is tipping the balance.

Endangered

A frontline look at conservation in action, Endangered follows efforts to protect species on the brink of extinction. Following biologists, field workers, and policy advocates, this documentary captures the urgent work being done to preserve biodiversity and highlights the global implications of species loss.