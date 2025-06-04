Actress Hina Khan marries ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ supervision producer Rocky Jaiswal

Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday tied the knot with Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal, her long-time boyfriend, after a long battle with breast cancer. Here's a glimpse of some moments from their special day.

Hina chose a Manish Malhotra opal green sari adorned with gold and silver threads. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta from the same label.

Rocky kissed his bride’s hands in one of the pictures. “We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband,” Hina captioned her post on Instagram.

Another photo shows the couple signing their marriage certificates. Hina was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June last year. On an episode of Celebrity MasterChef in March, Hina thanked Rocky for supporting her throughout her treatment and chemotherapy journey.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes. “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes,” Hina wrote in a note accompanying her wedding photos.

The 37-year-old actress gained prominence for her role as Akshara in the popular TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently made a comeback to acting with Epic On’s new thriller series Griha Laxmi, which boasts an ensemble cast, including Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Rocky, 38, is a well-known filmmaker, who has worked on TV Shows such as Mitwa, Sasuraal Simar Ka, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.