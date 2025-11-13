‘Indian Tomb Raider’: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Globe Trotter’ look draws comparisons to Lara Croft

Priyanka Chopra’s first-look as Mandakini from S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globe Trotter is drawing comparisons to the iconic video game character Lara Croft, with many calling her “Indian Tomb Raider”.

The internet was buzzing with reactions from Indian fans and movie enthusiasts following the unveiling of Priyanka’s first-look as sari-clad, gun-toting Mandakini from the Mahesh Babu-starrer film.

“Indian tomb raider? I’m down,” wrote an Instagram user, sharing the poster.

The poster, dropped by Priyanka on Instagram Wednesday night, shows her in a fierce action avatar — clad in a yellow sari, leaping through a fiery battlefield with a gun in hand.

“She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini,” reads the caption.

“Omg.. mandakini is here to slay,” came another comment.

But some internet users did not miss the opportunity to crack jokes following the first-look release. “Raveena Tandon finished Tip Tip Barsa Pani and then suddenly emerged in this pose,” one wrote.

“Seems like a brave detective having a ‘Tip tip barsa paani’ attitude, echoed another an X user.

“Okay… who allowed elegance and danger to exist in one frame? @priyankachopra you’re literally globetrotting hearts now…,” one fan gushed.

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the S.S. Rajamouli directorial marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

Recently, talking about her experience of working with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli in the upcoming Telugu film, Priyanka said the film has been “life-changing” for her. The Citadel actress also shared that her daughter Malti often accompanied her to the sets of Globe Trotter in Hyderabad, where the three-year-old had a delightful time playing with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The upcoming film is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

The official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Prime Video’s Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.