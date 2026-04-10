'Indian fans met our passion with their passion': 'Project Hail Mary' producer Aditya Sood

In a country like India which has its own bustling movie making industry, it was humbling to see Indian fans demand and succeed in getting more IMAX shows for Hollywood space drama "Project Hail Mary", says movie's producer Aditya Sood.

The sci-fi movie, headlined by Ryan Gosling, was set to open in Indian theatres on March 20 but was postponed by a week to March 26 due to the humongous buzz around Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".

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When it finally opened in theatres, the movie couldn't secure IMAX shows even though the makers always stated that it is best suited for the format. What followed was a social media campaign by Indian fans that resulted in the movie getting more IMAX shows across the country.

"All the producers were so blown away when we heard about the demand that the fans were making to get the movie seen in IMAX. And they were heard. And then I saw the fact that there was a 3.45 am screening of the film in IMAX, and it was sold out," Sood, who has produced critically acclaimed blockbusters like "The Martian" (2015) and "Deadpool" (2015), told PTI in an interview.

"What's amazing to us is we make these movies with so much passion. And all we can do is make the best movie we can make. But then to see the audience meet that passion with their passion, even without having seen it, was really humbling," he added "Project Hail Mary", directed by Oscar-winning duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is based on a sci-fi novel by Andy Weir, the author of “The Martian”, which was later adapted into a film by Ridley Scott.

In the movie, Gosling plays science teacher Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he uncovers his mission: solve the riddle of a mysterious substance causing the sun to die out and save Earth from extinction.

He soon encounters Rocky, an alien from another planet facing the same crisis, and the two form an unlikely friendship to crack the mystery together.

Sood, who was born in England to Indian parents and grew up in Seattle, said he has always been aware that Hollywood movies have a huge market in India.

"My parents are from Delhi and they grew up in the 50s and 60s, and they saw so many Hollywood movies. I remember them telling me this when I was growing up. And so I've always felt that I've always known that there's such a huge appetite for what Hollywood does in a country that has an incredible film business of their own.

"For us, we love it when people go to the theatre and we think that hits can help other hits. We want to keep making movies for people and really compel them to go see it in a big theatre with great visuals, great sound and with a great audience," he said.

It is quite rare for the release of a Hollywood film in India to be rescheduled due to competition from a domestic title.

Sood said he received a heads up from the team at Sony Pictures India informing him about buzz surrounding "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".

"And they had told us about 'Dhurandhar' and about thinking that we needed to move our release a week because that was going to be such a phenomenon. So we trusted them completely. I think it was the right thing to do," he said.

Asked about what Indian cinema, which is increasingly making an impact on the global stage, is doing differently from Hollywood, Sood said when any movie is successful, it's because it feels truly authentic.

"What is great about what is happening in Indian cinema as it's getting a foothold and dominating worldwide is that it's staying really true to its roots and it is staying truly authentic. And audiences recognize that. You can see a movie that is about someone who is not like you, but if you see a universal truth, you will connect with that film. And that's what we're seeing with global cinema." Sood is equally excited for "Ramayana", the big screen adaptation of the mythological epic bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Oscar-winning company DNEG and Prime Focus.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash playing the antagonist Ravana.

"I've always wanted to see an amazing 'Ramayana' film. I'm so excited for this one. You know, I played Lakshman when I was about six years old in our local Diwali production. So I know the story very well. It's really heartening to see the great Indian stories being told at a level that can compete on the global stage," he said.

Sood, who is the president of Lord Miller production banner, said it was his lifelong ambition to do a film set in India.

"And there is actually a project that we have just closed the rights on that I can't talk about yet, but it is a true story that takes place in India. It's very different from 'The Martian' and 'Project Hail Mary', except that it's also a story about a man who will stop at nothing to achieve the thing that he wants to achieve. And it's really filled with so much hope and optimism.

"It's a movie that is set in India but is a movie that I think can reach a real global audience because it's about universal truths," he said.

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