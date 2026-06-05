‘Another con woman’: Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde over false harassment case admission

“Women like them make a mockery of law and order,” actress Hina Khan said on Friday, criticising television star Shilpa Shinde for her “unbothered, unfiltered, unapologetic” admission that she had levelled false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli a decade ago as a last resort to recover her pending dues.

On Thursday, Shilpa Shinde sparked controversy after admitting during a podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli a decade ago.

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Shinde said she felt "cornered" after leaving the show and not receiving her dues, and viewed the allegation as a last resort. She added that the dispute was eventually settled and her payments were cleared.

The confession comes months after her surprise return to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2025. Shinde also said she now shares a cordial relationship with the producers and the show's team.

Hina took to Instagram to slam Shinde’s conduct.

“Women are supporting such absurd and lowly action just because a woman they support has admitted it. Dude this is a crime, what if the victim would hv committed suicide out of embarrassment or his marriage would have fallen apart? Are u guys out of your mind,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

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Hina clarified that her post had no relation to her rivalry with Shinde during Bigg Boss Season 11 (2017-2018).

“Of course what she did dilutes away the gravity of movements like 'Me Too' and her current unbothered, unfiltered, unapologetic and frankly unimaginable admission of her guilt, makes one casually say "SHE TOO"...She too is another CON woman who after being in a position of Power, Public and Fame chose to wrongfully use her Body as a tool, just to get some funds cleared,” Hina continued.

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“Women like them cripple the voice of genuine victims...Is gloating about it so casually not equal to the men who justify gender crimes... Are we normalising all this? As I said, the joke here is on us,” she added.

On Thursday, Shilpa shared a video responding to Hina's criticism. Appearing to take an indirect dig at Hina for publicly speaking about her breast cancer diagnosis and documenting her chemotherapy journey, Shilpa said, “I don’t know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. If publicity is what you want, you already have your illness and tragedies in your family. Why do you need Shilpa Shinde? You’re already widely covered by the media.”

Hina doubled down on Shinde’s remarks asking if criminals should be freed just because they have confessed the truth and were alone while committing the crime.

“Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India, kindly release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes after committing them. Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand with the truth. Also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime,” she wrote.

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On the work front, Hina is currently awaiting the release of her film Country of Blind.