‘Only love sustains us’: Imtiaz Ali on his new film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial venture Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, carries a message of love, the director said on Sunday during a special musical event at the Attari border post.

Headlined by A.R. Rahman, the event sought to honour the Border Security Force (BSF). It also marked Rahman’s first-ever live performance at the Attari border post in Punjab.

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"This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all. I am privileged to be part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is centred around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film rooted in the story of the border's creation during the Partition of 1947," Ali said in a statement.

"Not only were homes and lives lost, but hearts were broken as well. Through this film, we bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us," he added.

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The event opened with Ali, Vedang Raina, producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films and Ananya Birla of Birla Studios addressing the audience and expressing gratitude to the BSF. The makers also dedicated the film's upcoming music album to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces personnel.

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The evening began with Rahman's rendition of Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare. Songs from the upcoming film were performed by Nilanjana Ghosh, Vedang Raina, Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis. The event concluded with Rahman's iconic Maa Tujhe Salaam.

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In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Naseeruddin Shah plays an ageing man who is unable to get over the memories of a woman he loved and lost during the Partition of India in 1947. As he lies on his deathbed, longing for one final reunion, his grandson (Diljit Dosanjh) attempts to piece together the unfinished love story his grandfather is desperately trying to recount.

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Sharvari stars as the younger version of Shah's lost love, while Vedang Raina essays the younger version of Shah's character.

The film's trailer, released in May, offered a glimpse into the emotional cross-border tale. Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to hit theatres on June 12.