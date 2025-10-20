Mimi Chakraborty, Sandipta Sen, other Bengali stars celebrate Diwali, Kali Puja in style

Tollywood stars Subhashree Ganguly, Mimi Chakraborty, Raima Sen and Koushani Mukherjee dazzled in ethnic outfits on Diwali in Kolkata. Here’s a look at who wore what during the festival of lights.

Subhashree Ganguly celebrated Diwali at her friend’s residence. The actress dazzled in a crimson sari paired with emerald jewellery.

Actress Srabanti Chatterjee looked graceful in a red embroidered salwar suit as she offered prayers to Goddess Kali.

Actress Srijla Guha exuded elegance in a pastel green sari paired with a puffed sleeve blouse.

Prem Amar actress Paayel Sarkar dazzled in a purple salwar suit accentuated with large silver earrings.

Raima Sen looked gorgeous in her Diwali selfie. She kept her look elegant and minimalist.

Koushani Mukherjee dropped a selfie from a Diwali event. The actress was recently seen in Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s Bohurupi 2.

Actress Sohini Sarkar rocked a bronze-shaded silk sari paired with chaandbaliyan at a Kali Puja pandal.

Television actress Sandipta Sen opted for a red-and-white outfit this Diwali.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty, who recently announced the film Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, glammed up in an ivory salwar suit for Diwali.

Ritabhari Chakraborty spent her Diwali with the students of Ideal School for the Deaf along with actress Aparajita Adhya.