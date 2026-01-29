MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Imtiaz Ali’s period drama starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh to release in June

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a key role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.01.26, 02:57 PM
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Instagram/ @applauseentertainment

Imtiaz Ali’s yet-to-be-titled period romance drama, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari, is set to release theatrically on June 12, production banner Applause Entertainment announced on Thursday.

“Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing, is set to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production,” the production banner wrote on Instagram alongside a monochrome picture of the filmmaker from the sets.

Co-produced by We Are Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Production for the film began in October 2025. The cast shot in Punjab and visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of India’s Partition.

The film will also mark the reunion of Imtiaz, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who previously worked together in films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar.

Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala’s 2024 film Jigra, where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari, on the other hand, is working on her upcoming YRF spy-thriller Alpha, which also stars Alia.

Diljit Dosanjh recently starred in the war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

