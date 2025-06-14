MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Imtiaz Ali's next film starring Diljit Dosanjh to release in 2026

The yet-to-titled film marks their second collaboration following the 2024 movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

PTI Published 14.06.25, 10:10 AM
Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh

Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's new film with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh will be released in theatres in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the untitled movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely loved movie, “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari will also feature in the film, which has a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

Quoting legendary poet Momin Khan Momin’s couplet ‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else’), Ali said he aims to offer a “touching cinematic experience” through his movie.

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country.

"Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The film will reunite the legendary trio of Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil, who have given some of their most memorable soundtracks in films like “Amar Singh Chamkila”, “Tamasha”, and “Rockstar”, among others.

“As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you,” the statement added.

The movie will go on floors in August this year.

Ali’s previous movie with Dosanjh, “Amar Singh Chamkila” was also released on Baisakhi in 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Diljit Dosanjh New Film Imtiaz Ali
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crashed flight's black box found on hostel roof, teams from UK and US to join probe

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team had recovered the black box — the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) — from the rooftop of the B.J. Medical College hostel
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

US makes the best military equipment and Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT