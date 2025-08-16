'Sholay' is not a perfect film, says filmmaker Ramesh Sippy

Fifty years since “Sholay” appeared on screen, it has been seen by generations of audiences as perfection personified, with every frame emblazoned in their memory.

Yet the man who made the magic says “Sholay” is not a perfect film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Really? Why do you say that, we asked Ramesh Sippy.

“I think you always want to better ‘Sholay’. That's how you keep your spirits up. Otherwise, how will you carry on?” Sippy told PTI in an interview at his office.

He said if he had told himself “Oh, I can't” make another film like “Sholay”, then that would have been the end of it. “(But) there is no end of it. Otherwise ‘Sholay’ would not have been made if there was an end to it.” “The fact that ‘Sholay’ was made, that means something better than ‘Sholay’ can also be made and people will learn to like that kind of film as well,” he said.

Whatever Sippy might feel, the Indian audiences over generations don’t think anything better than “Sholay” has been made.

Setting aside the modesty, the 78-year-old concedes that the audience's enduring love for every frame of the classic is nothing short of amazing.

Be it Gabbar Singh’s evil laughter, Jai-Veeru’s undying friendship, Thakur's quest for vengeance, Soorma Bhopali’s boastful banter or Basanti’s exuberant defiance, the film lives in the memories of those who watched it for the first time when it released on August 15, 1975. It stayed on in the hearts of generations who discovered it later.

“It feels good that people still love everything about it, and I'm amazed that we're talking about it after 50 years. It's still not gone. It's there in everyone's heart. We have a new generation and a new generation coming up.

“All that has also happened, but that's the beauty of masterpieces and those beautiful moments that are captured," Sippy added.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, “Sholay” was about two small-time criminals who are hired by a vengeful ex-policeman to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

The action-adventure movie was praised for its gripping storytelling, powerful dialogues and unforgettable characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan in his first major role as the villain Gabbar.

Sippy said the entire team worked hard on the project and, by the time shooting was completed, he knew he had a “fine film” in hand.

“You can't think of any of these characters being played by any other actor or actress. It was just simply so good. They did their best. I was able to get performances which were amazing because they are such fine artists and because as a script it was very satisfying and promising and everybody worked towards achieving what they could in their own capacities.” “At the end we had a fine film in our hand which till today we are here talking about it 50 years later, it’s amazing,” he said.

The role of Gabbar changed Amjad Khan’s life, paving the way for hits like “Inkaar”, “Satte Pe Satta”, “Hum Kisise Kum Nahin” and “Naseeb”. But he was not the first choice for the iconic part -- it was initially offered to actor Danny Denzongpa.

“Danny Denzongpa was to play Gabbar; he could not make it to the shoots because at that time he was in Afghanistan shooting for ‘Dharmatma’. We had to make a last-minute dash for another actor and fortunately we found Gabbar in Amjad Khan, the son of another fine actor, Jayant.

“So, it was wonderful to have him in. And I think the way Amjad worked for Gabbar, it’s a completely historic thing now. I don't think anybody can imagine anybody else but Amjad Khan in that role,” he said.

He remembered Khan, who passed away 1992 at the age of 51, as a dedicated, eager actor who wanted to prove himself and earn the director’s approval.

“In the beginning he couldn't get it right. It happened because when he spoke his lines, he had to rub tobacco in his palm and get it right. But while he spoke his line, he would stop this action and he would say the line and it seemed incorrect for the character who has this habit.

“So, we stopped shooting for two three days while he rehearsed properly to speak the lines along with the action. And then he finally got into it and we started shooting. It did take time, but once he got into it, he was on fire,” Sippy recounted.

Amitabh’s character Jai has a special fan following due to his camaraderie with Dharmendra’s Veeru and his quiet and restrained demeanour. Many consider his death as one of the most heartbreaking moments of “Sholay”.

Sippy said he was advised against killing off Jai and even discussed it with the writers Salim-Javed.

“People told me that your film will be a bigger hit if he doesn't die. And I said, 'Well, that's the story. You can't change the story like that'. People loved him so much that his death affected them. So that's good for the film and the story... When you feel that the hero should not have died, then that's what storytelling is all about.” Sippy’s filmography also includes other hit titles such as “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Shaan”, “Shakti” and “Saagar” but the popularity of Sholay stands on an altogether different level.

“I have tried my best to make good films before and after ‘Sholay’ and I have succeeded as well, but somehow nothing stands out like ‘Sholay’.

“I do hope that one day there comes a film that beats ‘Sholay’. That's the way the world is. You need to be better than what was. So everybody has to strive to do that, and I'm sure one of these days, one will come across that kind of film that everybody would love to see,” Sippy said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.