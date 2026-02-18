‘I give my all out’: Mrunal Thakur on balancing work between Bollywood and South

Actress Mrunal Thakur has said she has consciously decided to balance her work between Bollywood and the southern film industries.

Born into a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra’s Dhule, Mrunal made her Telugu debut with the 2022 period romance drama Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She followed it up with the drama Hi Nanna alongside Nani.

“When I started my career, there were so many things on the planner, I needed to do this or that, but the time was not correct then. Now when the time is right, I want to make sure that I give my all out and balance both the industries,” Mrunal told PTI.

She began her acting journey with television shows such as Mujhse Kuch Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya. The actress said she is also keen to foray into Tamil cinema and is currently evaluating scripts.

“I’ve been listening to narrations, and hearing fantastic stories. But I’ve to be careful with regards to what I choose as my debut Tamil film as the audience in Telangana, watch my content,” she said, adding, “Language of films does not matter to me, what matters is the emotion. I’m comfortable with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, let’s see where I go”.

Mrunal will next be seen in the Hindi romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udaywar and co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Udaywar had earlier helmed the 2017 thriller Mom.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a love story between two socially awkward millennials as they navigate personal insecurities and societal pressures. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20.