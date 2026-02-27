He-Man creator Roger Sweet battles advanced dementia, family seeks donations for treatment

Roger Sweet, the man behind He-Man, is suffering from advanced dementia and his family is seeking donations for his treatment, as per fundraising platform GoFundMe.

Sweet, known for being a longtime toy designer for Mattel, helped create and name the barbarian muscular hero He-Man, playing a key role in developing the Masters of the Universe franchise in the early 1980s. The creation of He-Man spawned the global franchise with a line of toys, animation, comics and films.

“Recently, after a fall that led to two brain bleeds, doctors determined he requires full-time memory care for his safety. His wife of nearly 40 years says his mental decline has progressed, and he now lives in a memory care facility where he can be monitored around the clock,” reads the post on GoFundMe’s official Facebook page.

The cost of care is $10,200 per month and is not covered by Medicare.

Roger’s wife has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses and reached out to the He-Man community for support, the post further mentioned. “She said any donation will help ease the financial burden as she ensures he receives the care he needs,” they added.