Vicky Kaushal on his role in 'Chhaava': I gave it all to this film

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday said he was keen to do another action project after "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and found the perfect opportunity in the period movie "Chhaava".

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will see Kaushal in the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At the trailer launch event of the film, the 36-year-old actor said he is content with his performance in the movie as he has given his absolute best.

"During the prep, a lot of things happened, and I told Laxman sir that something right is happening somewhere. I feel shy to talk about the prep now that the work is done, but whatever was inside me, I gave it all to this. I am satisfied knowing that I had nothing more to give to any film than what I've given to this one," Kaushal said.

Kaushal also revealed that he gained 25 kgs to portray the historical character.

"The last action film I did was 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. After that, I was waiting to do another action film. Everything about this was new. I didn't know horse riding, so I took training for it.

"I also trained in sword, stick, and spear fighting for 6-7 months. I gained weight for the role — I went from 80 kg to around 105 kg, putting on 25 kg for the film," he said.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, "Chhaava" marks Kaushal's second collaboration with Utekar after 2023's family drama movie "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke". Kaushal said he was initially "scared" about portraying such a legendary character but Utekar had complete faith in him. "There are certain characters that, when you get the opportunity to play them, you feel scared, wondering if you'll be able to do justice to them. That fear comes from knowing how deeply sentiments and faith are attached to such roles," he said. "More than living that life, understanding the culture, history and values was the biggest earning from the film and that's something I will never forget," he added.

Mandanna, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai, came to the event in a wheelchair. The "Pushpa 2" star had recently sustained a leg injury while working out in a gym.

"It's an honour, as a girl from the South, to be playing a Maharani. Yesubai is the most privileged and special role I could have asked for in this lifetime. I was just telling Laxman sir that after this, I feel content enough to retire,” she said.

Utekar, also known for films "Mimi" and "Luka Chuppi," thanked Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for letting him make a movie about the "legendary warrior".

"I consider myself lucky that in our country lived such a great king who fought 127 battles and won every single one... It was my dream for the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and his sacrifices to be known across the world," he said.

Vijian, the producer behind films such as "Stree" franchise, "Badlapur," "Munjya" and "Hindi Medium," assured the audience that the film will do justice to Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy.

"It's my 20th year (in the film industry). It is the hard work of all these years that we are in the position to make such a film," he said.

"Chhaava" is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 14.

