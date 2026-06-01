India, US near trade pact; tariff terms hinge on Section 301 relief: Report

India is likely to discuss Washington's Section 301 investigation and potential tariff measures with US trade officials, as the two nations seek to finalise a deal, an Indian government source said on Monday.

A US delegation led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will hold three-day talks with Indian trade officials in New Delhi starting Tuesday.

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Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US have finalised most elements of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, and negotiations are now focused on a few minor issues, "commas and full stops".

In February, the two nations reached an initial understanding for a trade deal but negotiations slowed down after US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures were struck down by the US Supreme Court.

After the court order, the Trump administration launched investigations under Section 301 of ​the Trade Act of 1974, into unfair trade practices against several trading partners including India, while imposing a blanket 10 per cent tariff.

In talks with Lynch and his team, New Delhi will seek relief from tariffs emerging from the probe, an Indian trade source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as details of the planned talks are confidential, told reporters.

"India has to discuss tariff rate, 301 probe impact, and aim for competitive tariff rate versus direct competition," said the source, adding the deal could be agreed if "we get the terms fair, equitable, and balanced."

India is also seeking tariff treatment that would give it an advantage over competing manufacturing hubs in Asia as it seeks to strengthen its position in global supply chains, the source said.

In March, the US Trade Representative (USTR) also launched two unilateral Section 301 investigations against a number of countries, including India, over excess capacity and failures to eradicate forced labour in global supply chains.

India has strongly rejected allegations made by the US Trade Representative in those two investigations and has requested that the probes be initiated, as the initiation notice has failed to provide a cogent rationale to substantiate the claims.

The official said India expected preferential tariff rates compared with developing countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could visit India once the broad contours of the agreement are finalised, the source added, signalling progress in the negotiations.

The talks come as India seeks greater access to the US market while navigating trade frictions over tariffs and other regulatory measures.

Under the agreed framework so far, India proposed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

New Delhi has also expressed its intentions to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.