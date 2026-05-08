‘Hurtful, horrible’: Neetu Kapoor recalls backlash over return to acting after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who faced online backlash over her decision to return to acting soon after the demise of her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, has now addressed the trolling in a recent interview.

Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube podcast show, All About Her, Neetu said that the backlash had been “hurtful” and “horrible.”

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“I just started working. He passed away, and I did JugJugg Jeeyo. I just went to work to get the confidence back. I was in such a bad state, and it was so hurting when people used to say ke ‘ohh he passed away, and she jumped into work’. That was horrible.”

“But they don’t know why I did it. I have to tell you what happened to me. When he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two, and I got into drinking. I used to start drinking, and then I could not sleep without drinking,” Neetu further said.

Neetu admitted that she wasn’t comfortable with this version of herself, having always been health-conscious.

“I needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself. I called my doctor and asked for help…So she got me in touch with a gynaecologist, who used to come to my house at night around 11 pm and inject me and put me to sleep. She used to sit there till the time I didn’t sleep.”

“She used to tell my staff to keep a check on me. This happened for 10 days. And on 11th or 12th day, I called her and told her that ‘I am good and I can move on’.... But I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan (Karan Johar), and he asked me to get back to work,” Neetu added.

Neetu said she was a “nervous wreck” while shooting JugJugg Jeeyo in 2022, but credited the experience for making her stronger over time.

She also shared her life mantra, “saanu ki” (why should we bother?), adding that whenever people question her, she replies with “taunu ki” (why do you bother?).

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. During the 1970s and 1980s, the duo featured in several films together, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Besharam.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York for nearly a year. After returning to India in 2019 and briefly resuming work, his health deteriorated again in early 2020. The veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling cancer.

On the work front, Neetu’s latest comedy drama Daadi Ki Shaadi is currently running in theatres. The film marks the acting debut of daughter, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.