Hunter 2 starring Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty to premiere on Amazon MX Player in July

"Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega", featuring Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, will stream on Amazon MX Player from July 24.

The show revolves around Shetty's ACP Vikram Sinha, going against the crime world to save his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In season two, Sinha "gets pulled into a new maze that is far more twisted faced against a villain who is charming, unflinching, and impossible to read." according to a press release.

"Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega" reunites Shroff and Shetty, who have worked together on movies such as "Border", "Hulchul", "Apna Sapna Money Money", "Aan" and many others.

Shetty said action feels personal in the news season.

"Season 2 of 'Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega' digs deeper into Vikram’s past, his pain, and what drives him. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It’s not just about guns and chases, it’s about what’s at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense," he said in a statement.

Shroff added, “Jumping into 'Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega' was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly." Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the crime thriller is produced by Yoodlee Films. "Hunter" season two also stars Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht.

“With 'Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega', we’ve scaled up every aspect of the storytelling. From the emotional depth and character arcs to the intense action and global canvas. Suniel Shetty’s return and Jackie Shroff’s entry take the narrative to a whole new level, creating a compelling face-off that’s both personal and powerful. At Amazon MX Player, our focus remains on delivering stories that resonate emotionally while offering a high-impact viewing experience," Amogh Dusad, head of content at Amazon MX Player, said.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.