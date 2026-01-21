MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hrithik Roshan channels inner Greek God in throwback photos, flaunts ‘Bollywood biceps’

The 52-year-old star is set to make his directorial debut with the highly anticipated superhero film ‘Krrish 4’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.01.26, 03:31 PM

Actor Hrithik Roshan tapped into his Greek God persona, flaunting his ‘Bollywood biceps’ in a series of throwback pictures on Wednesday. Here’s a look.  

1 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan
“2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday...No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets , this hardwired obsession with "Bollywood Biceps" just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me,” the 52-year-old star captioned his post on Instagram on Wednesday.  

2 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

The carousel includes photos of him posing at the gym, offering a glimpse of his rigorous workout regime and his chiselled body.  

3 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik showed off his muscular arms, shirtless.  

4 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

A picture from 1984 showed an adolescent Hrithik flexing his muscles.  

5 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

The War 2 actor shared a mirror selfie flaunting his ribbed body.  

6 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik posed for a photo during an intense workout session.  

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his directorial debut with the highly anticipated superhero film Krrish 4.
7 7
Instagram/@hrithikroshan

