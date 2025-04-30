Akshay Kumar to Abhishek Bachchan: Makers announce star-studded ‘Housefull 5’ cast

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are part of the star-studded ensemble for Housefull 5, makers of the upcoming comedy movie announced on Wednesday to mark 15 years of the film franchise.

A one-minute-16-second-long teaser Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment dropped on Wednesday also introduces a mystery killer. Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5.

The team finished shooting for the film in December last year. The makers dropped pictures from the film’s wrap party which show all the actors celebrating the last day of shooting by cutting a cake and posing for the lens.

Housefull 5 is set to bring back the franchise’s trademark mix of slapstick comedy and grand sets. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to release on June 6.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday.

The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016, and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.