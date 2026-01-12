Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser roasts CBS News, jokes about Epstein list in monologue

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser did not hold back on her punches as she returned as host for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST).

Glaser not only cracked jokes about the “A-lister” in Hollywood — “by A-listers I mean A list which has been heavily redacted” — but also took a dig at the Donald Trump administration.

“The Golden Globes for the best editing goes to the Justice Department. And the award for ‘most’ editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see B.S. news,” she said in her opening monologue.

Glaser was referring to the Epstein Files that were released by the US government earlier this year after heavily redacting them. And the second reference was regarding CBS News deciding not to air a documentary about the treatment of migrants deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador for its show 60 Minutes.

Glaser also roasted the actors present at the Golden Globes ceremony. “The Rock is here. “He is nominated tonight, and luckily for him, the TV show The Paper isn't. So luckily, he might win,” she quipped, before moving on to Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo, you have worked with every great director, won Golden Globes and Oscar. And you've accomplished all that before your girlfriend turned 30,” she took a dig. She also ‘praised’ Michael B. Jordan in her monologue. “In Sinners, there are two Michael B. Jordans. And I keep telling myself ‘Nikki be jerkin’,” she said.