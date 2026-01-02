Hollywood actor Will Smith sued by violinist over wrongful termination, sexual harassment

Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith has been sued by a touring violinist who alleges he was fired after reporting a sexual assault incident during Smith’s Based on a True Story 2025 tour, as per US media reports.

Brian King Joseph has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, in a Los Angeles court on 31 December, accusing them of wrongful termination, retaliation and sexual harassment.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident Joseph says occurred in March while the tour was in Las Vegas.

According to the complaint, Joseph returned to his hotel room, which was booked by Smith’s company, and discovered that someone had entered the room and left behind a sexual message, wipes, a beer bottle, HIV medication bearing another person’s name, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to someone else, reports USA Today.

Joseph alleged that he reported the situation to hotel security, tour management and a non-emergency police line. He claimed that tour management accused him of lying and blamed him for the incident. Days later, he said, he was fired, with management telling him the tour was “moving in a different direction”.

The lawsuit claims that another violinist was quickly hired to replace him.

Joseph further accused Smith of “predatory behavior” and of “deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” during the months they worked together.

According to the complaint, Joseph said the two “began spending additional time alone” in the months leading up to the tour. He alleged that Smith at one point told him, “You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else.”

Joseph claimed that shortly after he reported the hotel room incident, a member of the management team “shamed” him and informed him that he was being terminated.

The lawsuit said Joseph has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and economic losses as a result of his firing. He is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.

Will Smith or his representatives have not yet responded to the lawsuit.