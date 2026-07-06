Historical Portrait

The life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee take centre stage in Shyama, an upcoming historical drama set against the backdrop of Partition. Directed by Suchandra X Vaaniya and Chaandroday Pal, the film traces the leader's political and personal journey. “Inspired by the life, ideals, and sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the film explores an era shaped by Partition, the struggle for national unity, the future of Bengal, and the making of a new India. The film portrays a statesman who stood firmly by his convictions, championed national integration, spoke for refugees and displaced communities,” said the directors. A t2 chat with Suchandra X Vaaniya...

What first inspired you to tell the story of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and why did you feel now was the right time for this film?

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History has a way of becoming quieter with every generation. We realised that while many people knew the name, very few truly knew the person, the circumstances he lived through, or the dilemmas he faced. That intrigued us. This isn’t a film that tells audiences what to think. It’s an invitation to revisit a significant chapter of history through cinema. The questions people grappled with in the 1940s and 1950s — identity, displacement, nationhood and belonging — remain deeply human questions even today. That is what makes this story timeless.

The film is titled Shyama. Why was it important to choose a title with multiple layers of meaning?

The title is probably the soul of the film. Shyama is, of course, the first name of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. But for anyone from Bengal, the word also immediately evokes Maa Shyama — Maa Kali. Our story is deeply rooted in Bengal, and we felt this single word beautifully connects a man, a city, its spiritual identity and an entire era. It carries history, emotion and symbolism without saying too much. Sometimes, one word can say more than an entire sentence.

How extensive was your research?

Research has been one of the longest phases of this project. We spent months studying books, speeches, parliamentary records, memoirs, newspaper archives and historical accounts from different perspectives. We also consulted historians and scholars to understand not just the events, but the atmosphere and complexities of that period. Equally important was understanding what ordinary people experienced. Behind every major historical event are millions of personal stories, and we wanted the film to reflect that deeply human dimension.

How do you balance historical accuracy with the demands of cinematic storytelling?

Cinema is not a textbook, but it also cannot afford to be careless with history. Our responsibility was to remain faithful to the spirit and essence of documented events while telling an emotionally engaging story. Certain conversations or transitions may be dramatised for narrative flow, but the broader historical context and motivations remain firmly rooted in research. For us, authenticity was always more important than sensationalism.

Did you feel an added responsibility as filmmakers?

Absolutely. Whenever you portray a real historical figure — especially someone whose legacy is still discussed — you inherit a responsibility, not just to that individual but to history itself. Our role isn’t to amplify contemporary political arguments. It is to honestly portray a human being navigating extraordinary circumstances and allow audiences to engage with that journey thoughtfully.

Historical films often invite both admiration and criticism. Are you prepared for Shyama to spark debate, and do you see that as part of the film’s purpose?

History has always generated discussion, and that’s a healthy thing. If the film encourages people to revisit history, read more, ask questions and engage respectfully with different viewpoints, we would welcome that. Cinema should open conversations rather than close them.

What conversations do you hope audiences have after watching Shyama?

We hope people leave the theatre feeling curious — especially younger audiences and Gen Z, who will shape India’s future. We hope they become curious enough to read history, understand the lived experiences of those who endured Partition, appreciate the cost of decisions that shaped nations and recognise that history is, ultimately, about human lives. If audiences come away discussing empathy as much as politics, we’ll feel we’ve succeeded.

Were there moments during scripting when you found yourselves debating how a particular event or political decision should be portrayed?

Many times. In fact, some of our longest discussions weren’t about what to include, but about how to portray certain moments fairly and responsibly. History is rarely black and white. People were forced to make extraordinarily difficult decisions under exceptional circumstances. We wanted to preserve that complexity instead of reducing it to simplistic narratives. Those conversations ultimately made the script stronger.

What can audiences expect from the film?

An emotionally immersive cinematic experience. Yes, there is history. Yes, there is politics. But above all, this is a story about courage, conviction, sacrifice, loss and hope. Audiences can expect a visually rich recreation of one of the most defining periods in the history of the Indian subcontinent, while remaining deeply rooted in human emotion.