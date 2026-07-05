Paul McCartney performed Beatles classic at Taylor Swift wedding reception: Report

Music legend Paul McCartney reportedly performed the Beatles classic I Want to Hold Your Hand at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding reception, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday.

According to People magazine, singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks also took the stage during the star-studded celebration.

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Swift, 36, and McCartney, 84, have long shared a warm mutual admiration. The two famously appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2020 and have publicly praised each other's work over the years.

Most recently, Swift reshared an Instagram post by McCartney promoting his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane. In her June 2 post, she described the Beatles icon as an "eternally exceptional artist" and said she was "never not inspired" by him.

Her tribute came shortly after McCartney was asked in an interview with BBC Sounds whether he had any advice for Swift on handling the extraordinary level of global fame she now enjoys.

"You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame," McCartney said. "The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don't think she needs any advice, to tell you the truth," he added with a laugh.

He went on to say that if Swift ever did ask for advice, he would "definitely" be happy to offer it.

McCartney also revealed that he has met Swift, along with younger artistes including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, at gatherings hosted by his wife, Nancy Shevell, and daughter, Stella McCartney.

The Beatles legend attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024, just days after celebrating his 82nd birthday. Swift later returned the gesture by attending McCartney's intimate concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on March 28 this year.