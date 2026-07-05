Jaswant Singh Khalra’s wife backs Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’ for its ‘historical integrity’

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has received the endorsement of Khalra family following its OTT release.

Jaswant Singh Khalra, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, said the version now streaming on ZEE5 is the one approved by the family.

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In a post on X, Paramjit said she was "pleased and relieved" that the film, which chronicles her husband's life, activism and legal battle, had finally reached audiences after overcoming "years of political obstacles and numerous challenges."

"As the Khalra family, we wish to clarify that we have approved the version of the film that is now being released on OTT. This is the same original version that was first screened for our family. We are reassured that, despite immense pressure and repeated attempts to make changes, the film's original spirit and truth have been preserved," she wrote.

She also praised director Honey Trehan for refusing to dilute the film's historical and artistic integrity.

"We extend our gratitude to director Honey Trehan, who remained steadfast in his principles and refused to compromise the artistic and historical integrity of the film. He has authentically portrayed not only the painful truth of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies, but also Jaswant Singh Khalra's legal struggle to bring the truth of the Sikh struggle before the world. His commitment to preserving the true spirit of this important chapter of history deserves our deepest respect," she added.

The film had a long and troubled journey to release. Submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, it remained stuck in the certification process for nearly four years.

The makers had earlier alleged that the CBFC sought as many as 127 cuts. In 2023, the film, then titled Punjab 95, was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), but the screening was cancelled after Indian authorities raised objections.

Trehan had also revealed that the CBFC objected to the film's original title, Ghalughara, and asked the makers to remove the phrase "inspired by true events" from the opening credits. The film was eventually released on OTT under the title Satluj.

Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film features Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.