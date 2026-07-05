Sumona Chakravarti opens up about endometriosis surgery: ‘I'm very well now’

Actress Sumona Chakravarti, known for The Kapil Sharma Show, has revealed why she stayed away from social media for the past two months. She shared that she underwent surgery for endometriosis in May this year after the condition worsened despite years of trying to manage it.

"On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it," wrote the actress, who has also starred in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

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Sumona said she has spent the past two months recovering, both physically and emotionally.

"I've spent the last two months healing — physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well."

The experience, she said, has profoundly changed her outlook on life.

The actress admitted that during her recovery, she seriously considered deleting WhatsApp and Instagram altogether before realising it wasn't a practical decision.

"From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn't a practical move. After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media,” she wrote.

She said she hopes to use her platform to create meaningful conversations around topics such as physical and mental health, endometriosis, perimenopause, general wellness, travel, books, plants, food, pets, choosing to be single, and life as part of a DINK (double income, no kids) couple.

Reflecting on her experience online, Sumona revealed that she has often received disturbing comments on social media, ranging from body shaming to sexually explicit and crass remarks.

The 38-year-old actress said she is now more focused on living her life than seeking validation online. She also opened up about the emotional impact of her surgery, revealing that she now has three visible scars on her abdomen.

"Post surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen."

Although she admitted the scars still bother her, she said she has come to see them differently.

"Scars and memories are proof of a life lived. At 38, I'm realising that growing older isn't something to fear. It's a privilege. If age brings a little more wisdom, a little more perspective, a little more gratitude, and a few scars along the way, I'll take every single one of them,” she concluded.

As per media reports, Sumona had first opened up about her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis in 2021. More recently, she participated in the stunt based show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and was placed seventh.