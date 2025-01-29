‘Maharaj’ to ‘Jodhaa Akbar’: Historical dramas that courted controversy before ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, courted controversy following the release of its trailer last week, with some Maratha groups seeing red in the alleged inaccuracy in a dance sequence which was snipped later. Before Chhaava, many Bollywood historical dramas ran into controversies for allegedly hurting sentiments and tweaking facts.

Maharaj (2024)

The Gujarat High Court halted the release of Maharaj, a Netflix film marking the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan last year. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film was scheduled to premiere on June 14. The court’s decision followed a petition by members of the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect, who feared the film might misrepresent religious beliefs and create unrest.

Maharaj is inspired by the 1862 Maharaj libel case, a landmark legal battle that questioned religious authority and highlighted journalism’s role in social reform. The case involved journalist Karsandas Mulji exposing allegations of misconduct against a spiritual leader in Satya Prakash, his publication. However, the Gujarat High Court later lifted the stay, allowing the film’s release.

Padmaavat (2018)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was at the centre of controversies during its release in 2018. Several Rajput organisations, including the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, protested and even vandalised the film sets, alleging that the portrayal of Queen Padmavati was disrespectful in the film. Meanwhile, some Muslim leaders opposed the depiction of Alauddin Khilji and demanded a ban on the movie.

As the release date approached, violent protests and riots erupted across various parts of India. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone allegedly received death threats in the run up to the release of the period saga.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi faced opposition from the Maharashtra Karni Sena, which warned of protests if Rani Laxmibai’s image was misrepresented. The group sent a letter to the film’s producers, director, and writers, stating that any portrayal of Rani Laxmibai as a lover of a Britisher or in a negative light would lead to consequences. They also threatened demonstrations against the film.

The historical drama revolves around Rani Laxmibai’s resistance against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Alongside Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, the film features Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Before Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali ran into troubled waters for his film Bajirao Mastani. Descendants of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani accused the makers of distorting historical facts. The controversy began after the release of the song Pinga, featuring Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai.

A petition was filed claiming the song was offensive to Marathi culture. In a letter addressed to then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bajirao’s descendant, Prasadrao Peshwe, urged the government to review the film and take appropriate action.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Several Rajput groups had disrupted the screening of Jodhaa Akbar in many states in 2008, accusing director Ashutosh Gowariker of historical inaccuracies. They argued that Jodhaa was actually the daughter of Udai Singh of Marwar and was married to Salim, Akbar’s son, not Akbar himself as portrayed in the film.

They also disputed the film’s claim that Jodhabai was the daughter of Raja Bharmal of Amer near Jaipur, insisting instead that she was the daughter of Motaraja Udai Singh of Marwar, married to Akbar's son Salim, also known as Jehangir. Additionally, several intimate scenes featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were met with objections.

Jodhaa Akbar was banned in some states like Madhya Pradesh, but the ban was eventually lifted.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Aamir Khan-starrer Mangal Pandey: The Rising ran into trouble in Uttar Pradesh as politicians across the spectrum demanded a ban on the film. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the makers of showing Mangal Pandey in poor light. Samajwadi Party raised the matter in Rajya Sabha and called for its ban. There were violent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the film. Even the descendants of Mangal Pandey filed a lawsuit against the makers.