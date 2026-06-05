Academy Award-winning film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ expands universe with deluxe book releases

Dominating their consecutive successes, the creators of the Oscar-winning film KPop Demon Hunters are preparing to launch three deluxe book editions in partnership with Penguin Random House.

Publisher Random House Worlds has expanded its growing lineup of KPop Demon Hunters merchandise with three new book releases inspired by the hit animated film, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

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The first title, KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Colouring Book, is set to arrive on July 14. Featuring 40 single-sided illustrations printed on thick, perforated pages, the book reimagines memorable moments from the film, including HUNTR/X’s performance of Golden and the Saja Boys’ rendition of Soda Pop.

On September 8, fans can look forward to KPop Demon Hunters: The Art of KPop Demon Hunters — Platinum Edition by Tracey Miller-Zarneke, a 144-page volume packed with more than 500 pieces of concept art, production stills and final designs, alongside insights from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and members of the creative team.

Later, on November 3, Random House Worlds will release KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, a two-volume, full-colour adaptation of the film spanning over 700 pages.

The voice trio consisting of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who are the singing voices of the HUNTR/X band members — Rumi, Zoey and Mia, lifted four major titles at the 2026 American Music Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Soundtrack.

Streaming giant Netflix has also announced a world concert tour for KPop Demon Hunters, partnering with AEG Presents to bring the movie’s arena-scale performances to live audiences in 2027.

According to Reinhard, the film remains Netflix’s most-watched movie, drawing 325.1 million views within its first 91 days on the platform.

KPop Demon Hunters clinched the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang alongside Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows trio Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who secretly protect their fans from supernatural threats while balancing their lives as global pop stars.