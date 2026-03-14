Haryana women’s panel issues arrest order against rapper Badshah for ‘Tateeree’ music video

The Haryana State Commission for Women on Friday ordered the arrest of rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, after he failed to appear before the panel within the stipulated deadline.

Badshah was summoned by the commission in connection with alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video Tateeree.

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The commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia had earlier warned that strict action would follow if Badshah did not appear before the panel by 3pm on Friday. A notice had been issued to the rapper on March 6 asking him to appear before the Commission in Panipat over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the song.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat, Bhatia said she had directed authorities to seize Badshah’s passport to prevent him from leaving the country.

Bhatia said Badshah had been asked to appear before the Commission on March 13 for the song “in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language”.

She added that FIRs had already been registered in Panchkula and Jind in connection with the song.

According to Bhatia, some lawyers representing Badshah appeared before the Commission seeking a further date for his appearance, but the request was not allowed.

She also said she had written to the National Commission for Women requesting that no show by Badshah be permitted anywhere in the country.

A lawyer representing Badshah told reporters in Panipat that they had brought an authority letter from the rapper and sought more time, saying the summons had not been received.

The lawyer added that Badshah had apologised if anyone’s sentiments were hurt by the song and that it had been removed from YouTube.

"Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given," the lawyer said.

Earlier, the Haryana Police had initiated the process to issue a look-out circular against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country, a day after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in Tateeree.

The Panchkula police on March 6 registered an FIR based on a complaint by a local resident alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were invoked against the rapper.