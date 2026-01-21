Harry Styles to release first single from new album ‘Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally’ this week

Singer Harry Styles’ first single from his upcoming album is titled Aperture and will be released on January 22, he announced on Tuesday.

The new album, titled Kiss All the Time Disco, Occasionally, is Styles’ fourth studio album.

Aperture will be released worldwide at 5.30am IST on January 22 ahead of the album’s premiere on March 6.

Styles took to Instagram and shared a picture of him looking excited, smiling and raising his arms in joy. “Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Fans couldn’t keep calm following the announcement. “Can’t wait,” one of them wrote. “We’re SAT,” another commented. “Giggling and kicking my feet,” the official Instagram page of Walmart shared.

The singer, known for hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar, made his singing debut back in 2010 as a solo artiste at The X Factor UK. Following his stint on the talent platform, Styles formed the boy band One Direction with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

After his time with One Direction, Styles embarked on his solo career with his debut solo single Sign of the Times in April 2017. He followed it up with a self-titled album later that year.