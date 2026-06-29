‘Supergirl’ opens to weak box office as ‘Toy Story 5’ crosses $500 million mark globally

The latest DC Studios release Supergirl got off to a slow start at the box office, collecting an estimated USD 38 million from 3,600 theatres across North America and USD 68 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The comic book adaptation, revolving around Superman's cousin, received a lukewarm response from both critics and audiences. The film holds a 56 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while moviegoers awarded it a B- CinemaScore.

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Milly Alcock stars as Supergirl, who journeys across space with her dog Krypto the Superdog. When she meets an alien girl named Ruthye, she reluctantly joins her on a mission seeking vengeance and justice. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives a year after Superman rebooted the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, debuted with USD 125 million and went on to earn USD 618 million globally during its theatrical run.

DC Studios’ upcoming slate includes Clayface, scheduled for release in October, followed by Superman: Man of Tomorrow in 2027.

Meanwhile, Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 retained the top spot at the North American box office for a second consecutive weekend, earning USD 70 million. The film declined 55 per cent from its $160 million opening weekend but has already grossed USD 297 million in the US and USD 585 million worldwide after 12 days in theatres.

Toy Story 5 is also on track to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Toy Story 4 — which currently holds the record with USD 1.07 billion in global box office earnings — as per trade analysts.