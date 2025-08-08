‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint is haunted by Ed Sheeran in new music video ‘A Little More’

Ed Sheeran on Thursday dropped the music video for his latest single A Little More, which shows Harry Potter star Rupert Grint reprising his role as the British pop star’s stalker from 2011’s Lego House.

Grint, known for playing the role of Harry’s best friend Ronald Weasley in the popular fantasy franchise, featured as Sheeran’s stalker in the 2011 music video Lego House.

The new track reunites Grint and Sheeran after 14 years since the release of Lego House. It picks up after the actor’s character gets out of prison for sneaking into Sheeran’s concert and impersonating him on stage. It goes on to show him starting afresh but being bogged down by his past, especially as he is constantly haunted by the singer’s memories wherever he goes.

“I used to love you/ Now every day I hate you just a little more,” Sheeran sings, while Grint suffers as he sees the singer everywhere — be it on television, the streets or billboards.

However, the situation changes when Grint meets a woman, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, and decides to get married. But his guilt doesn’t escape him as all the wedding guests transform into Sheeran, culminating in him grimacing at the sight.

Turning a blind eye to the unbelievable turn of events, Grint chooses to take the veil off his bride’s face, only to discover that she has morphed into Sheeran wearing a wedding gown.

“I hadn’t worked with @rupertgrint in 14 years since Lego house, so didn’t know if he’d say yes to this idea. But I’m so glad he did. It’s such a fun, bonkers video. Longest video shoot I had ever done at that time, and deffo the most costume changes. Shout out to @emilnava for always bringing my mad ideas to life. And @nathalieemmanuel too for being amazing. Rupert, my brother from another mother, thank you for throwing yourself into this, it wouldn’t exist had you said no,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser of the music video.

The release of A Little More comes ahead of the premiere of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play in September. Previously, the musician dropped other singles from the album including Azizam, Old Phone and Sapphire. For Sapphire, the singer sang verses in Hindi and Punjabi with Arijit Singh.