Sunny Leone hired as scarecrow-in-chief ; Rasgulla runs out, Wedding falls apart

Sunny Leone hired as scarecrow-in-chief on Karnataka farm

1 7 TTO Graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s farmers have finally unlocked the ultimate crop-protection hack — Bollywood glamour. In Karnataka’s Yadgir district, one cotton farmer decided scarecrows are too 90s and upgraded to a giant Sunny Leone poster instead.

Chechu Reddy, who cultivates cotton along with cauliflower and cabbage on nearly 10 acres, wasn’t taking any chances this season. With fresh crops sprouting and curious villagers constantly gawking at his land, he feared the ultimate rural supervillain — the evil eye.

So he printed a huge poster of Sunny Leone, planted it right in the middle of his fields, and let the magic of distraction do its work. His logic is simple: if everyone is busy staring at Sunny, nobody will look at his crops.

The photo of Sunny guarding leafy greens has gone viral online, with netizens calling it the “best anti-evil-eye upgrade ever.”

Move aside, scarecrows. Bollywood has entered agritech — and the vegetables have never felt safer.

Delhi man turns the tables on scammer

2 7 TTO Graphics.

Most people panic when a scammer messages them. But a Delhi man decided to do the opposite.

He turned the scammer into the one saying “Sorry bhai, galti ho gayi (sorry brother, i made a mistake).”

His story, posted on Reddit, has gone viral for all the right reasons: he used ChatGPT, some clever coding, and a lot of patience to make a fraudster beg for forgiveness.

It all began when someone pretending to be his college senior, an IAS officer, messaged him on Facebook, offering “army transfer discount” appliances. The scammer claimed that a CRPF officer friend was being transferred and selling high-end furniture and gadgets.

The Delhi man knew something was off because his actual senior had his personal number. After verifying the scam, he didn’t block the fraudster.

He decided to teach him a lesson.

When the scammer, from yet another number (this time with an army DP for extra realism), sent him a QR code to make the payment, our Delhi hero pretended to have “technical issues.”

Behind the scenes, he asked ChatGPT to help him create a webpage specifically designed to collect two things, the user’s GPS location and a photo from their front camera.

Within minutes, he had the site ready, hosted, and polished into a “payment upload portal.” He sent the link to the scammer, saying it would “speed up the transfer.”

The scammer, clicked the link, and instantly revealed his exact location, IP address, and even a selfie straight from his front camera.

That’s when the Delhi man hit him with the reverse card. He sent the scammer his own photo and coordinates.

The scammer’s transformation was instant.

Message after message came:

“Sorry sir, please forgive me.”

“I will never do fraud again.”

The Reddit post, titled “Used ChatGPT to locate a scammer and made him beg me,” spread across the platform.

While some admired his creativity, others joked that scammers will now need cybersecurity training just to keep up.

In a world full of fraud calls, phishing links, and “Sir, your SIM will be blocked in 24 hours” messages, this Delhi man has shown that sometimes, the best way to fight a scam… is to scam the scammer right back.

Vecna, you’re finished: HR 26 has logged in

3 7 TTO Graphics.

Forget Eleven’s powers, forget Max’s comeback, the real force standing between Hawkins and total destruction is… HR 26 from Gurugram.

Yes, Haryana has officially entered the Upside Down.

A random yet extremely wholesome poster popped up on a wall in Gurugram, showing unwavering support, not for the Indian cricket team, not for local elections… but for Will Byers fighting Vecna from series Stranger Things.

Move over Avengers, Hawkins kids, and 001 himself, the real superheroes are Gurugram commuters who apparently have enough free time and Fevicol to print and paste motivational posters for fictional teenagers.

The poster read: “Vecna bach ke rahiye. Tera system fail hone wala hai.

Will bhai ko HR 26 ka full sapot.”

Comments poured in on the internet like it was a season finale:

“Hawkins mai dar ka mahaul hai ab,” wrote one user.

“Not the support we expected, but the support we needed,” another quipped.

“They made a poster. A POSTER. This fandom is elite,” a third user commented.

“Will ko rehne do, Steve bhai ki chinta karo!” wrote a concerned Steve fan.

And then came the most iconic cameo of all: Netflix India itself.

With the legendary comment: “Humare side se full sapot.”

At this point, even Vecna is probably checking Google Maps for “HR 26 safe houses.”

Rasgulla runs out, Wedding falls apart

4 7 TTO Graphics.

We Indians have heard so many stories of weddings surviving power cuts and missing priests,but now it turns out the real breaking point is—rasgulla.

A wedding in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya descended into a full-scale family brawl after both sides discovered that the supply of the syrup-soaked sweets had run out.

In most places this would prompt a polite request to the caterer. Here, it triggered a domestic remake of WWE.

The scene, captured by the hotel’s CCTV and now shared online, shows relatives from both sides hurling chairs, pushing each other.

The bride’s family, who were staying in the same hotel, had finished the initial rituals. The couple were reportedly on their way to the mandap for the seven pheras—a ritual where the bride and groom circle the fire seven times and promise a lifelong partnership, when the rasgulla crisis erupted.

The pheras never happened.

According to reports, the wedding was called off. The bride’s family later filed a dowry case against the groom’s family. So far, no arrests have been reported, and the police have not responded to the incident.

One user on X wrote, “What a shameful display of anger over something as sweet as rasgulla! As Indians, let's remember our weddings are about love, unity, and endless feasts—not fights. Time to embrace ahimsa and share the sweets next time.”

Raipur airport greets wrong VIP, accidentally welcomes spiritual leader to politics

5 7 TTO Graphics.

In a scene straight out of a sitcom, Raipur Airport witnessed one of its most spiritually and politically confusing moments this week. Security personnel, armed with walkie-talkies and a sense of confidence, eagerly awaited the arrival of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Enter spiritual leader Mahatria Ra, walking in with the calm aura of someone who radiates inner peace and probably has a hundred followers chanting “Om” somewhere at that very moment. The airport staff took one look at him, nodded, and collectively decided, “Yes. This is definitely the minister today.”

Before anyone could say “Namaste or Om?” the staff swooped in, greeting Mahatria Ra with all the enthusiasm reserved for VIPs.

The mix-up was only revealed when someone finally checked an ID—or perhaps when the actual minister arrived and wondered why his welcoming committee had evaporated into enlightenment.

The confusion was cleared, and the airport resumed normal operations, presumably with staff vowing to revise their “How to Recognise Important People” handbook.

Street snack, stuck jaw

6 7 TTO Graphics.

In Auraiya, Inkila Devi was heading home from a clinic when she and a family member stopped at a roadside stall. One big golgappa later, her lower jawbone slipped out of place and froze mid-bite. She couldn’t close her mouth at all.

Family members rushed her back to the clinic. First aid helped, but only a little. From there, the rescue mission continued to the District Joint Hospital, where Dr Manoj Kumar and Dr Shatrughan Singh tried to put the jaw back in position.

Dr Shatrughan explained, “the dislocated jaw had left the woman's mouth open. This can happen due to excessive opening of the mouth.”

When the realignment didn’t work, she was referred to Chicholi Medical College. While the visuals may look bizarre at first glance, doctors say this can happen because of Temporomandibular Disorder.

In short: the jaw joint is fragile. But tell that to anyone who queues up for teekha paani refill, they’ll still go for that extra-large golgappa with full confidence.

When weddings feed you… literally

7 7 TTO Graphics.

Just when you feared Indian weddings were running out of ideas, the internet had news. We have now entered the era where guests no longer serve themselves, servers serve your mouth, Not on your plate anymore.

A new viral clip shows servers leaning forward and feeding guests mocktails in a syringe.

But India’s luxury wedding universe has decided this is merely an appetiser. The main course? IV bars.

The latest addition to this “bizarre wedding moment” list is the IV Bar, a dedicated section of the venue where guests voluntarily hook themselves to IV drips. It is now marketed as the ultimate post-hangover cure.

Both the clips have gone viral for a reason..it captures the country’s ongoing commitment to take “Big Fat Indian Wedding” to its most literal, logistical extreme.

RELATED TOPICS The Great Indian Bizarre