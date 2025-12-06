In pictures: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor attend Nita Ambani’s new store launch

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the inaugural event of Nita Ambani’s Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on Friday. Here’s a look at who wore what at the event.

Deepika donned a stunning handcrafted ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna. It features a neutral-toned base with an intricate, traditional embroidery suit and a floral-patterned shawl in deep hues of black, pink, and red.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Singh, who was recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurnadhar, attended the event in a brocade suit.

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda stunned the crowd in a brown metallic draped outfit.

Actress Ananya Panday kept her look vibrant in a custom-made, lush orange sari designed by Manish Malhotra. The look included intricate golden zari work and a matching embellished blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor aced her fashion game in a fusion outfit, which featured a sculpted bodice with delicate embroidered floral motifs and a fluid, pleated skirt.

Janhvi’s sister, actress Khushi Kapoor, made a head-turning appearance in a custom-made brocade co-ord set. The ensemble featured a blazer-style jacket and matching pants.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked regal in a richly woven lehenga and a short-sleeved blouse.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the Mumbai event on Friday. While Riteish sported a black jacket over black trousers, Genelia wore an elegant, deep maroon or red sheer sari and a matching blouse.

Actress Karisma Kapoor echoed her grace in an ivory silk and organza saree with a yellow border and golden betel leaf motifs.

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Anand Ahuja, flaunted her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree with golden and silver zardozi borders.

Actress Madhuri Dixit attended the event with her husband, Shriram Nene. Dixit opted for a striking saree that features a gold and black checkered pattern.