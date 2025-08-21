‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood': SRK says hard work is Aryan’s only guarantee for success

There is no guarantee of box office or critical acclaim. That is the advice Shah Rukh Khan gave his son Aryan who makes his directorial debut with the series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

Addressing an event where the show's first footage was unveiled before the media, the superstar on Friday said it is a special day as Aryan takes his first steps in the world of showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is very hard working because we’ve taught him only a couple of things at home, that there’s no guarantee of box office success and there’s no guarantee that critics will give positive reviews, but when you work hard, there’s full guarantee.

"So, today when he comes in front of you, if you like his work, applaud him, but more importantly shower your blessings and prayers on him. The amount of love that you all have given to me, if you can give 10, 20, 30, 40 per cent or 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100 or 150 per cent of that, then just give it all to him," Shah Rukh told reporters.

He added that it was an "emotional moment" and one of the biggest high points for him.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood", which will premiere on Netflix on September 18, is described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.

It features an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The 59-year-old actor, known for his witty comebacks, also cracked a joke about his son’s maiden project.

"When Aryan told me that he is going to do a show about Bollywood which will be raw, edgy and with a bit of madness, then I wondered -- is he going to upload the CCTV footage from Mannat on YouTube?" he said.

Shah Rukh then praised the newcomer for creating something "fresh and unique". "I will be honest that it took me a while to really catch on. And when I caught on, I was really drawn in. I'm really happy about it. And not only about the show, but the entire cast that has come together to tell this story because it is the characters that breathe life into a story and create magic on screen," he added.

Aryan, reflecting shades of Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark wit and self-deprecating humour, acknowledged feeling nervous while addressing the audience for the first time.

The newcomer said, "The aim behind making the show was to entertain a wider audience. After four years of hard work, countless discussions and thousands of takes, the show is finally ready." Aryan has co-created and co-written the series with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Gauri Khan has produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

Before showcasing the footage from the show, Shah Rukh introduced the actors and their characters.

"They have done such a good job, all of them -- the surprise packages, the craftmasters, and the goodies and baddies that put the 'Bads' in the 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood'," he said.

The preview footage opens with Shah Rukh offering a tongue-in-cheek definition of Bollywood, drawing a line between those who dream of becoming heroes and those destined to be one.

The spotlight then shifts to Lakshya's Aasman Singh, an ambitious newcomer navigating the highs and lows of the industry, alongside his best friend, played by Raghav Juyal.

The show features Manish Chaudhry as Sodawallah, a wealthy producer determined to mount the grandest family drama ever, while Bobby Deol storms in as Ajay Talvar, a superstar at the peak of his fame.

Shah Rukh's close friends -- superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar -- also make an appearance in the clip, along with actor Ranveer Singh.

The actor thanked Bobby for making the show happen with Aryan.

"We have been working together for the past 30 years, so we are not formal with each other. But I never thought that before we know it, we’ll have kids, and then we’ll be working alongside our own children.

"Thank you Bobby, you brought so much warmth, so much love and so much gravitas to the show," he said.

Bobby said it was a special day for him as well.

"I can feel what you're going through in your heart at this moment. I'm feeling it too because I have seen Aryan when he was younger. And then I met him when he was a bit older... The way he spoke and shared a few things here and there, I just felt that there is something magical about him and he was ready to conquer the world. And today is the day." The actor, 56, said he instantly agreed to the project after receiving a call from Red Chillies.

"They said 'Aryan is doing a show, will you come and meet?' And I said I will do it, I don't need to hear it. But Aryan said he wanted to narrate it to me, so I went there. I sat there for seven hours and heard the script. But more than hearing the script, I was looking at Aryan...I was just so happy," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.