‘Ground Zero’, ‘Phule’, ‘Ne Zha 2’, ‘Thudarum’: Films hitting theatres this Friday

An action drama starring Emraan Hashmi. A biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. A Chinese animated blockbuster that defeated Inside Out 2 at the global box office. Films spanning different genres are set to hit theatres in India this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ground Zero (Hindi)

Directed by: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari

Emraan Hashmi plays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads a mission in the violence-stricken valleys of Kashmir in 2001, in Ground Zero, a biographical action drama. After over 70 soldiers are killed, Dubey steps in to not only eliminate terrorists but also change the hearts and minds of the locals. Despite his determination, bloodshed continues. Inspired by true events, the film chronicles Dubey’s efforts and bravery, which earned him the Kirti Chakra from then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Phule (Hindi)

Directed by: Ananth Mahadevan

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa, Darsheel Safary, Vinay Pathak, Alexx O'Nell

Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, is a biographical drama based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha headline the film. Initially slated for release on April 11, the film was postponed following objections from Brahmin community groups. These groups alleged that the film's portrayal of Brahmins was one-sided and potentially inflammatory. In response, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the filmmakers to remove certain scenes and dialogues.

Ne Zha 2 (Mandarin)

Directed by: Jiao Zi

Cast: Lü Yanting, Joseph Cao, Han Mo, Qi Lü, Zhang Jiaming

Chinese director Jiao Zi’s Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, is a sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha and draws inspiration from the mythological hero and Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods. The story follows Nezha and Aobing, whose souls are saved after a catastrophe, while Taiyi Zhenren attempts to rebuild their shattered bodies using a seven-coloured lotus.

Until Dawn (English)

Directed by: David F. Sandberg

Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Peter Stormare

Until Dawn is a survival horror film based on the 2015 video game of the same name, set in its universe with a new standalone storyline. A year after her sister Melanie vanishes, Clover (Ella Rubi) and her friends venture into the remote valley where she disappeared. They’re brutally killed, only to awaken back at the start, trapped in a terrifying time loop. Each cycle brings a different, more horrifying killer, and their only hope of escape is to survive the night.

Durgapur Junction (Bengali)

Directed by: Arindam Bhattacharya

Cast: Swastika Mukherjee, Vikram Chatterjee, Ekavali Khanna

Soumya Sen (Vikram Chatterjee), a no-nonsense cop, is investigating a case of serial murders in Durgapur where the victims died after taking vitamin pills laced with cyanide. One of the suspects is journalist Ushashie (Swastika Mukherjee), the wife of one of the victims.

Aarii (Bengali)

Directed by: Jiit Chakraborty

Cast: Moushumi Chatterjee, Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan

Moushumi Chatterjee returns to Bengali cinema after a 12-year hiatus with Jiit Chakraborty-directed relationship drama Aarii, also starring Yash Daasguptaa and Nusrat Jahan. The story revolves around the bond between a son and a mother, with Yash playing a man struggling to care for his ageing mother, played by veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who is battling memory loss.

Bhamini (Bengali)

Directed by: Swarnayu Maitra

Cast: Priyanka Sarkar, Tathagata Mukharjee, Umakant Patil, Sandip Bhattacharya, Chhanda Karenji Chatterjee

A group of women from a Gomira folk dance troupe, who raise awareness against social injustice through art, stumble upon an illegal medical trial involving the human papillomavirus. As danger closes in, one of the group’s members, Suhita (Priyanka Sarkar) teams up with investigating officer Indra Ahuja (Tathagata Mukharjee) to uncover the truth.

Thudarum (Malayalam)

Directed by: Tarun Murthy

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobhana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu

After the blockbuster success of L2: Empuraan, Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal returns to the silver screen with the crime comedy Thudarum, reuniting with Shobana after 15 years. Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver deeply attached to his black Ambassador car, while Shobana plays his wife. When the beloved vehicle is stolen, Shanmugham’s behaviour changes, setting the stage for a quirky narrative.

RE-RELEASE

Andaz Apna Apna (Hindi)

Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

Andaz Apna Apna, the 1994 cult comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, returns to theatres in a much-awaited re-release. Beloved for its iconic dialogues, slapstick humour and unforgettable characters like Crime Master Gogo and Teja, the film promises a nostalgia-packed ride for fans.