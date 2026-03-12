Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish set to make big screen acting debut with adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar’

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is set to make her big screen acting debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film will be helmed by Sarah Polley, the writer-director who previously won an Oscar for her Women Talking screenplay. Eilish is reportedly in advanced talks for the part.

The 24-year-old singer previously acted in the 2023 TV series Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover.

The film is set to be released by Focus Features in the United States, with other distribution deals in the works.

The Bell Jar was Plath’s sole novel, released the month before her suicide at the age of 30. It follows a young female writer dealing with mental illness in the 1950s.

The novel was previously adapted into a 1979 film starring Marilyn Hassett. Further attempts, with actors including Julia Stiles and Dakota Fanning attached, failed to materialise.

After winning the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking, Polley had been attached to a live-action remake of Bambi but later left the project. She has since written the screenplay for the family drama & Sons.

Polley’s previous films as director include the relationship dramas Take This Waltz and Away From Here.

Eilish recently became the first artist ever to win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year three times. She has also won the Academy Award for Best Original Song twice for the soundtracks of No Time to Die and Barbie.

This year will also see the theatrical release of Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft, a 3D concert documentary from James Cameron, recently pushed back to a May release.