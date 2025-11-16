Grammy-nominated pop star Akon arrives in Mumbai for his last concert of India Tour 2025

Grammy-nominated pop star Akon, in India for his ongoing music tour, was spotted exiting Mumbai airport on Saturday.

The singer, known for tracks such as Smack That and Lonely, arrived in the country earlier this month. He performed in Delhi on November 9, followed by a show in Bengaluru on November 14.

His final concert is scheduled for Sunday at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon.

Videos circulating online show Akon walking out of the airport, smiling at fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He was seen in a grey tracksuit and sunglasses.

His wife, Tomeka Thiam, a businesswoman and record label executive, accompanied him.

Akon, who found a strong fan base in India with hits like Chammak Challo and Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, last performed in the country in 2007.

Earlier this month, Akon shared a special message with fans ahead of his India concert.

“Y’all ready, India. It’s your boy Akon! You know I had to hit you with a little Chammak Challo to get the vibes right. Guess what? This November, I’m bringing the party of the year straight to YOU. So don’t wait — click that link, grab your tickets, and come turn up with me live on tour, India style. Can’t wait to see my people, my fans, my fam out there — let’s make history together! Much love,” said the 52-year-old singer-songwriter in a video.

Akon’s India Tour 2025 is spearheaded by event company White Fox in collaboration with Percept Live.