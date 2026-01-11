‘Indian Idol 3’ winner Prashant Tamang dies of cardiac arrest at 43

Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang passed away at the age of 43 on Sunday in New Delhi, filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani said on social media.

The singer-turned actor from Darjeeling reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. Tamang was taken to the Dwarka hospital in New Delhi, where he was pronounced dead. His family hasn’t issued an official statement yet.

“Oh God, this is heartbreaking — heartfelt condolences, Prashant bhai,” Rajesh Ghatani wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of the artist.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolences. “Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of 'Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers,” she wrote on X.

Born on December 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, Tamang honed his music skills as a constable in Kolkata Police, where he performed as part of the orchestra. His true claim to fame came in 2007 when he won the singing reality competition Indian Idol.

Tamang made his acting debut with the 2010 Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan while also lending his voice as a playback singer. He also acted in films like Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Ye Maya Hanaima (2016).

He also made a guest appearance on the television show Amber Dhara. Tamang was most recently seen in a key role in Paatal Lok Season 2. He is expected to be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming war-drama Battle of Galwan.

Tamang is survived by his wife, Martha Tamang, and their daughter Ariah Tamang.