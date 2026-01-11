Woman found dead in UP's Dudhwa buffer zone, forest officials suspect leopard or tiger attack

A 35-year-old woman was killed by a wild animal in the Nighasan range of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone in Uttar Pradesh, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Mahrajnagar village, where the partially eaten body of the woman was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Usha Devi, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone Kirti Chaudhary said.

“It appears that a leopard or a tiger was behind the attack,” Chaudhary said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Forest officials said further investigation was underway to determine the exact circumstances of the attack and the animal involved.

Chaudhary said compensation would be provided to the bereaved family after the post-mortem report comes.