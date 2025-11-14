‘Sexualised beyond comfort’: Girija Oak expresses concern over her viral morphed photos

Actress Girija Oak Godbole on Thursday urged photo editors to refrain from posting ‘morphed, inappropriate images’ online after AI-generated photographs of her went viral.

Describing the images as ‘sexualised beyond comfort’, the 37-year-old actress said that the 'obscene’ photographs bothered her because one day her son might see them.

“He would know that they are not real. Just like people viewing them now know that they are not real. But people are still clicking on them. That is scary,” she said.

Girija expressed gratitude for the love that she has been receiving from her fans across social media platforms. However, she noted that ‘this game has absolutely no rules’, and while she cannot do much about it, she did not want to keep silent about what ‘bothered and concerned’ her.

“What has been happening on social media for the past three days has been absolute madness. It’s crazy and great in equal parts. There is so much love coming my way... messages, phone calls, memes — some of them are ridiculously funny and very creative. Some of them are also AI-morphed images of me, which are not in great taste. They are sexualised and objectified beyond comfort, and this bothers me,” she said.

“What is bothering me is that this game has no rules. And there’s absolutely nothing that is not allowed in this game. I have a 12-year-old son...Eventually he will have access to these images. They’ll remain on the internet forever. These obscene images of his mother—he’s going to see them one day, and it worries me. If you use AI to morph images of women or men into something inappropriate, think about it once. And if you simply enjoy viewing such images—you’re also part of the problem,” Girija added.

Girija, who is known for her roles in Taare Zameen Par (2007), Shor in the City (2010) and Jawan (2023), recently went viral following a series of interviews with Hindi news portal Lallantop.

The actress last appeared in the Netflix series Inspector Zende. She is set to appear in the series Therapy Sherapy, created by Palak Bhambri and co-starring Gulshan Devaiah.