Gi-hun becomes Front Man, Player 246 returns? What’s the buzz about ‘Squid Game’ Season 3

Will Seong Gi-hun become the new Front Man? Is Player 149 the big boss of Squid Game? Will Player 246 make a surprise return to the deadly arena? Fan theories about possible plot twists, potential shockers and return of old characters have flooded the internet ahead of the June 27 premiere of Netflix’s hit dystopian show Squid Game Season 3.

Ever since the Korean thriller drama premiered on the streamer, viewers have been hooked on its twisted games, cryptic symbols and morally complex characters. With the stakes even higher this time around and some questions unanswered from the previous seasons, we explore seven of the most convincing fan theories that may prove to be true when we return to the world of Squid Game upon its release this week

Are Gi-hun and the Front Man related?

Though there hasn’t been any direct reference in the show, fans are speculating that the protagonist of the show, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is the half-brother of the main antagonist, Hwang In-ho, also known as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), with both born to Il-nam (O Yeong-su). Previous episodes have already revealed that both Gi-hun and Front Man are lactose intolerant. In Season 1, Il-nam, the host of the deadly games, once mentioned that his son doesn’t drink plain milk just like Gi-hun. And in Season 2, the Front Man refuses milk. This led some viewers to connect the two characters.

Are No-eul and Jun-ho in cahoots?

Though they haven’t shared the screen space in Season 2, according to some fans, characters No-eul (Park Gyu-young) and Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) will eventually join hands in a mission to expose the horrors of the games. Multiple instances explore the possibility, since both No-eul and Jun-ho share the same distress of looking for their lost family members.

Some fans even speculate a potential romantic development might take place between the two characters. No-eul, who first appeared in Squid Game Season 2 as one of the guards in the games, has a disturbing past. She migrated to South Korea as a Defector to find her lost daughter. On the other hand, Detective Hwang Jun-ho, Front Man’s brother in the first season, will continue his investigation.

Will Gi-hun become the new Front Man and take charge of Squid Game?

One of the most talked-about fan theories about Squid Game Season 3 is that Gi-hun will become the next Front Man and take charge. After the tumultuous revolt against the guards in Season 2, Gi-hun questioned his faith in humanity and the possibility of good triumphing over evil. He was shattered into pieces after he witnessed the death of his close friend Jung-bae, who was killed by Front Man. The theory that Gi-hun will become the Front Man stems from the idea that his despair and disillusionment could lead him to accept the system he once swore to destroy.

Photoshoot suggests who all survive this season



According to several Reddit users, a crucial hint was dropped in the form of a recent promotional photoshoot featuring the lead cast of the series — Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Gyu-young. As per the theory, the actors standing in the picture, including No-eul, Gi-hun, Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), and Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), will survive the deadly game in the third season, while those sitting, including Hwang In-ho, Jun-ho, and Lee Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), will not.

A new set of players will join the games

As revenge takes centre stage in the upcoming season, fans speculate that new players might join. After the Gi-hun-led rebellion turned into a failure in the last season, an angry management would possibly stop at nothing to continue the games by including more players, jeopardising everyone’s lives.

Is Player 149 the secret boss?

In Squid Game, Jang Geum-ja aka Player 149, played by actress Kang Ae-shim, has become one of the most-talked-about characters among fans, with many speculating she may emerge as one of the secret bosses with internal ties to the game’s organisers.

Although she appears to be a sweet, elderly woman who joined the game with her son, Player 007 (Yang Dong-geun), some viewers are raising eyebrows at her calmness, her knack for surviving the most brutal games, and a few odd interactions with the game’s staff, including the time when she was easily allowed to use the restroom during odd hours. Some fans even speculate that she might be the estranged wife of Ill-nam, who possibly has abandoned her and their son.

Is Player 246 still alive?

Season 2 ended with Player 246 (Lee Jin-wook) being shot at. But a popular fan theory suggests he might just be alive. According to the theory, the guard who shot Player 246 may not have actually killed him. What further corroborates this theory is the lack of confirmation regarding the player’s death at the end of Season 2. The speculation has gained further momentum because of a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Park Gyu-young, the actress who played the guard.